Marie Opsahl

Marie “Mitzi,” “Honey” Vincentia (Laqua) Opsahl of Cloverdale, passed away at her home in Hinckley on Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gertrude and Frank Laqua, Mary and Frank Thury; parents, Francis and Marie Laqua (Thury); husband, Stanley Opsahl; brothers Bill and Jerry; two great-grandchildren; and prayer warrior, Bev. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Worlicky; brother-in-law Donald (Lucy) Opsahl; sisters-in-law Marlene, Jeanette and Mavis; children Julie (Chuck) Dillenburg, Lisa (Mark) Okerstrom, Chris Opsahl, Kevin (Kim) Opsahl; grandchildren Michelle (Dustin), Jacob (Lisa), Ruth (Luke), Joshua (Krystal), Carol, Elizabeth, Ryan, Kyle (Michelle); great-grandchildren James, Vincentia, Morgan, Claire, Gwen, Alex, Ian, Jude, Wren, Moira, Isaac, Iona, Caden, Case and Rita; friend Pat; and her parish family.
Marie was born June 5, 1937, in St. Paul. She attended St. Bernard’s and St. Agnes Catholic Schools. Her first job was working in a movie theater, and she frequented the dance halls numerous evenings each week. She met her husband Stanley when dancing, and they were married Feb. 11, 1961. They started their family in Centerville and later moved to the farm in Cloverdale where they farmed, raised their four children, and hunted. Marie also worked as a baker at JB’s and Tobies. They then moved to East Bethel and Grandma’s main job was helping babysit her grandchildren. After converting their hunting shack into a home, Grandpa and Grandma moved back to Cloverdale. Her final residence was just outside of Hinckley with her son, Chris.
Grandma lived her life through her faith, family, and fellowship. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hinckley. She had a strong devotion to Our Lady and the rosary, and she taught many of her grandkids how to make and pray the rosary. She attended daily Mass, was involved in many groups with the parish and prayed unceasingly. If you had a prayer request, it was handwritten in her notebook and presented to Jesus daily in her prayers. She prayed for the unborn in Duluth at the abortion clinic for over a decade, participated in prison ministry and prayed with the residents at Elderwood. She enjoyed attending family reunions, birthdays, cousins’ luncheons, camping trips, book club, and stopping by for chats with family and friends. She loved baking, cooking, and sharing recipes. Her grandkids enjoyed donut or caramel roll birthday gifts. If a hot dish or salad was requested, she would make both and bring a dessert, too! Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandma, aunt, godmother, friend, and prayer warrior. She will be greatly missed. Know that she will be praying for us and asks all of us to continue praying for her, “Hallelujah!”
Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley with Father Sirba officiating. Music was be provided by Joni Nelson and Mike Laqua. Casket bearers were Jacob Danger, Joshua Danger, Ryan Opsahl, Kyle Opsahl, Dustin Brackenbury and Luke Cummings. A visitation was on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial took place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Beroun following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Women’s Care Center in Duluth are preferred.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
