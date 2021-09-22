Marie Peterson of Pine City passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home at Northern Pines in Pine City.
Marie Lucille Egsgaard was born on September 19, 1926, in Minneapolis, the first of three children born to Andrew and Mary (Rasmussen) Egsgaard. She was followed by a sister, Bernadine, in 1927, and a brother, Gerald, in 1929.
In her early years her family lived on a small farm in Cahill and later Eden Prairie. When Marie was a sophomore, the family bought a farm in the West Rock area, moving to the area to help one of her mom’s sisters who had recently been widowed.
Marie was baptized and confirmed at the West Rock Methodist Church. She graduated from Pine City High School in 1944. After high school she roomed at a house in town and worked at the Pine City Dairy (located in the former Atscott building downtown).
She met Kenneth Peterson at the Crystal Palace ballroom in Pine City and after a short courtship they were married Aug. 22, 1945, at the Egsgaard farm. They lived upstairs at Kenny’s parents’ house on their family farm in East Rock Creek. A couple of years later their family grew with the birth of their first daughter, Diane. Within three years they had two more daughters, Ilene and Lucy, and occupied the entire house after Kenny’s parents moved into Pine City.
Besides being a mother, Marie always kept busy cooking, baking and helping with farm chores. She also made time to be an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, including involvement in Hope Circle. In 1964, she went to work for General Fabrication in Pine City. She continued working at various electronics assembly jobs until she retired at the age of 73.
Being a grandmother brought her much joy. Grandkids often spent summer days or time after school with her while their parents were at work.
In their spare time, she and Kenny enjoyed bowling, playing cards with their card club, going to dances at various area ballrooms and traveling. After Kenny died in 1982, Marie moved into a house they owned in Pine City and lived there until she moved into Golden Horizons (now Northern Pines) in 2016.
Marie is survived by her daughters Diane Teich, Ilene Haavisto and Lucy (Ted) Miller all of the Pine City area. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erin (Ben) Johnson, Elena (Dan) Wiley, Wendy (Kris Ostenso) Haavisto, Matt (Katie Larson) Haavisto, Heather (John Muir) Haavisto-Muir, Becky (Matt) Marshall, Annie (Jason) Johnson, Lenny (Amy) Miller and Tony (Kim Caruso) Miller and 14 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mary Egsgaard, husband Kenneth Peterson, sons-in-law Doug Teich and Doug Haavisto, sister Bernadine Lindell Nelsen and brother Gerald Egsgaard.
Pastor John Stiles officiated at funeral services for Marie Friday, Sept. 17 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. There was a time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family prior to service at the church. Interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Memorials in Marie’s memory may be directed to: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 825 Golf Avenue SW, Pine City, MN 55063, or AccentCare Hospice.
Funeral arrangements for Marie Peterson are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
