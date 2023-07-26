Both the Pine City Council and Pine County Board are scratching their heads on what to do with the recent cannabis law legalizing recreational use of marijuana in the state. Both the city and county agree that they want to be proactive rather than reactive and get ahead of possible negative impacts to the community.
The new cannabis legislation gives power to local jurisdictions, however, not to ban altogether but to prohibit use in outdoor spaces. Furthermore, the law’s language gives local governments the option to place a moratorium to prohibit the sale, testing, manufacturing, cultivating, growing, transporting, delivery, and distribution of cannabis products within their jurisdiction to give local governments time to decide how they want to handle the new law.
Public hearing on moratorium scheduled
Pine City will be holding a public hearing on August 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Government Center to consider taking action on such a moratorium. And the Pine County Board of Commissioners are likely to be holding a similar public hearing in early September, according to Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Cannabis infused drinks could be sold at liquor store
Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson called on the council to start the conversations about what the new legalization would look like in Pine City. Voyager Bottle Shop Manager Lara Smetana said that the liquor store will have the option of selling cannabis-infused beverages and gummies.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand asked the council at the last regular meeting, “The big question: Is the council in support of expanding or going the other way? If there is anyone selling it, is it going to be the city? Or are you going to stay out of it? They (the other possible business) has the ability to sell it behind their counter. I would like to know that our staff would be educating people … ie. you don’t just eat a whole bag of gummies or drink a four-pack.”
He added that there will be one license available from the state for the Pine City community and that it made sense for the city to have that license.
Mayor Pederson replied, “I’m not supportive of it, but I want to make sure we do our due diligence. It’ll be like alcohol in the park and won’t not happen because we say no.”
Smetana added, “We hold ourselves to a higher standard as a municipal.”
The council agreed that they want to embrace that discussion and asked Hildebrand to bring something back to the council for more discussion.
Discussion held at county board
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson gave a presentation to the board of commissioners at the last regular meeting regarding implications of the new cannabis law.
“It’s here, it’s law and will be legal August 1,” said Frederickson, adding that the bill is 321 pages and very comprehensive.
Minnesota is one of four states that allows the public use of marijuana. He went on to explain that on August 1, a person 21 years old or older will be able to smoke marijuana almost anywhere in public unless a county or city passes an ordinance disallowing public use. Townships would fall under the county ordinance. There is a proposed ordinance coming before the county board on August 1 to prohibit marijuana use in public places, which would come with a petty misdemeanor charge if violated.
In addition to allowing public marijuana use, as part of the new law, a person can possess two pounds or less in their residence and can transport two ounces or less and eight grams or less of cannabis concentrate or 800 mg or less of cannabis infused products. People can grow up to eight cannabis plants, with four or fewer having mature flowering plants.
The smoking of marijuana on a sidewalk outside a bar or restaurant is permitted, as long as there is no local ordinance in place prohibiting the public use, but one cannot smoke inside due to the Clean Indoor Air Act. They are also prohibited from smoking in vehicles or near minors. And people cannot sell it without a license; a legal personal possession amount can be gifted.
“Locally we cannot prohibit the transportation, possession or use of cannabis or prohibit the establishment of licenses to cannabis businesses to avoid creating a black market for cannabis in certain areas,” he said. “We also may not impose a cannabis-specific tax.”
What municipalities can do, he explained, is adopt reasonable restrictions on the time, place and manner of operation of a cannabis business. It is up to local jurisdictions to put into place zoning restrictions that prohibit the operation of a cannabis business within 1,000 feet of a school or 500 feet of a daycare, residential treatment facility, or an attraction with a public park used by minors.
A county may limit the number of retail licenses given out to one for every 12,500 residents, giving cities the option to say “no” to another retailer if they already have one in the 12,500 residential area. The county also has to sign off on cannabis business licenses, mainly to certify that a business seeking a license has complied with local zoning.
He added that the state won’t likely be granting licenses to anyone for a year to year and a half being that the Office of Cannabis Management was recently created as an agency and needs time to set policies in place.
Another consideration for the county is allowing cannabis events, and that the county may adopt a petty misdemeanor ordinance prohibiting cannabis use in public. “Other cities and jurisdictions are starting to move on this if you’re interested in finding similar language,” he told the board. Commissioner Steve Hallan expressed his concerns over use at the county fair. Frederickson said that the fairgrounds are within the Pine City limits, so the city would have to pass an ordinance.
In 2027, the state projects they will receive $111 million in tax revenue for the legal sale of cannabis, and the counties are projected to receive $17,000,000 that year. But breaking it down further, Frederickson noted, it doesn’t amount to much, about $19,540, for each county to help compensate for any problems caused by creating the law.
The law doesn’t change any prohibitions on those holding a CDL driver’s license or for anyone who carries a firearm for work. He added that in Red Lake, cannabis will be sold to tribal and non-tribal members starting Aug. 1 because the tribe already had a medical marijuana grower in place. “So they are a year or so ahead of everyone else,” he added.
Frederickson addressed the possible hardships to the county including increased workload, more people driving under the influence of cannabis and increased workload in the health and human services department with substance use among children, families and treatment concerns.
Pine County Administrator David Minke outlined the three things to consider for the board: zoning, public use and limiting the total number of licenses to one per 12,500, adding that if only two licenses were allowed, that would limit the number of two for the entire county given that the county’s population is about 29,000.
Hallan expressed the desire to get ahead of any potential issues by enacting ordinances based on what Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson and County Attorney Frederickson recommend.
Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize marijuana, with limitations.
