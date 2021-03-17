Marilyn Hoffman of Pine City, formerly of Rosemount, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City at the age of 84.
Marilyn Bly Giese was born May 18, 1936 to Melvin and Maxine (Smith) Giese in Austin. She attended schools in Austin, Hardwick, Laverne and Jasper. She also attended post graduate classes at the Minnesota School of Business, University of Minnesota and the Inver Grove Community College.
Marilyn married Charles “Chuck” Hoffman on May 5, 1956. They lived in Minneapolis for their first three years of marriage and moved to Rosemount where they lived for 22 years before moving to Pine City.
Marilyn worked for several companies in their credit and accounting departments before she and Chuck purchased the Pine City Bumper to Bumper store. When Chuck died in 1993, she sold their business and went to work for W. E. Lahr, the parent company to Bumper to Bumper. She retired from there in 2001 as their credit manager.
Marilyn’s hobbies were church and various volunteering activities, knitting, working part-time, family activities and reading.
Marilyn is survived by her son Mark (Tracy) Hoffman of Kabetogama; daughter Pamela Breuhl of Texas; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Marvin) Hey of Spicer; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents Melvin and Maxine Giese; husband Charles Hoffman; daughter Patricia Fedje; brother William Giese; father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Lucille Hoffman; brother-in-law Thomas (Rosemary) Lucas.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian burial for Marilyn: 10:30 a.m.; Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends took place one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Minneapolis Heart Institute or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Funeral Chapel.
