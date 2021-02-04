Martin A. Bleiweiss, 71, of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021 surrounded by his family in his home. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York on April 29, 1949. He was the son of the late Samuel and Grace Bleiweiss. He was a graduate of South Side High School class of 1967. Marty resided most of his life in Freeville, New York. He retired to Finlayson, in 2013 and recently moved to Rocky Mount.
Marty is survived by his best friend and wife of 47 years, Joyce (Jarczewski) Bleiweiss; his daughters Emily Amerson (Jarrett) and Amy Aguirre (Joe), as well as three amazing grandchildren; Ean and Conner Amerson and Maya Aguirre. Other nieces, nephews and cousins as well. His sweet dog June Bug, loyal companion, was always by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rena Chasin.
Marty was an accountant, tax preparer and small business consultant for many years out of his home in Freeville. He was always honest, faithful and an entertaining storyteller. Marty was an EMT for many years in New York and was an avid supporter of first responders, service men/women and animal rescue organizations.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care staff for all of the care and love shown and given during his illness.
Due to the mandates placed by Virginia over COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks during the service. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Donations in memory of Marty can be made to the Humane Society/ASPCA and/or Amedisys Hospice Care.
Services were held on Saturday Jan 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Conner - Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory 62 Virginia Market Pl. Dr. Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
