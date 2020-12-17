Martin Haug

Martin Joseph Haug passed away peacefully at his home in Westchester Village Apartments on Dec. 8, 2020. He was born on Sept. 5, 1941 in Pine City to Milton and Emma (Roubinek) Haug. After he attended Sauter Country School, he worked on the family farm, and seasonally helped neighboring farmers.
After caring for his mother at home for several years, he left the family farm and moved to Westchester Village where he enjoyed life in town and made many new friends. He liked reading, reminiscing, chatting with friends and telling humorous stories. Martin maintained a simple, carefree, easy going lifestyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Melford, his brother-in-law, Wayne Baker, and a grandniece.
He is survived by his sister Diane Baker of Sun City, Arizona, two nieces, one nephew, his Aunt Dorothy Ruby, Uncle Richard Roubinek, and many cousins.
Graveside services and interment for Martin: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in the Milburn Cemetery located east of Pine City.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral And Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel
Graveside service will be live streamed at www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
