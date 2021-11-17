Martin Rike passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at the age of 53.
Martin Kurtiss Rike was born Jan. 28, 1968 to Kurtiss and Sharon (Althoff) Rike in Rush City.
After graduation from Pine City High School in 1986 he worked many local jobs some of which included Product Fab and Bill’s Tire where he made many new acquaintances.
In his free time Martin loved deer hunting with his family, helping with the Dalbo Fire Department’s Halloween “Terror Trail” and especially the demo derby’s at the Pine County Fair. He did drive in a few derbies which he loved doing, when he wasn’t able to drive in the derby; that didn’t stop him from helping prep cars or helping out in the pits on demo nights. Martin had a special connection with the guys and gals from the “Hill Gang”; he would do anything and everything he could to help out.
After a few years of working various jobs, he attended diesel truck driving school and became an over the road truck driver. He drove many miles with his father. Martin loved driving cross country seeing new sights and meeting new people. Martin had many stories of his exploits and shared them readily with his family and friends…or anyone else that would listen to him.
After a fall from the semi-tractor, Martin was forced to retire from the truck driving job that he loved. In his retirement, he enjoyed James Bond and John Wayne movies, playing games on his computer and completing table top projects. He kept in touch with friends on Facebook and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew which really kept him happy. He especially loved spoiling them buying them things there mom wouldn’t which would drive his sister Julie crazy.
Marty is survived by his mother Sharon Rike; brother Michael Rike; sister Julie (Greg) Teich; nieces Megan Teich, Marisa Teich; nephew Spencer Teich; aunts/uncles Sonny (Donna) Althoff, Gary Althoff, Donald (Roberta) Cummings, Pamela (Gary) Pierson; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Marty was preceded in death by his father Kurtiss Rike; grandmother Gertrude Althoff, grandparents Forest (Ruth) Rike; aunt Sharon Cummings; uncle Russell Rike.
Pastor Rob Spahr officiated at funeral services for Martin Tuesday, Nov. 16th at the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. There was a time for friends and family to gather Monday evening, Nov. 15th at the Swanson Funeral Chapel. Interment took place at the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Martin Rike were entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
