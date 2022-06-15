Marvin Embert Engelby of Pine City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022 with his wife of 63 years by his side.
Marvin was born on October 13, 1928 to Hattie and Embert Engelby in Frost, Minn.
As a young man, Marvin explored the world in many ways. He traveled by motorcycle across South Dakota after his time in the Navy during World War ll and the Korean War.
In his late 20’s he met the love of his life, and future bride, Adeline Bettie VanHorn. They married on June 6, 1959 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Together, Marvin and Adeline raised six children.
Marvin had a strong Christian faith. He loved to garden and had a penchant for fixing anything. He will be remembered for his stories, his laughter and his kindness. Marvin talked and loved with his hands.
He is survived by his wife Adeline; children: Elliott (Bea), Evelyn, Everett (Tanya), Esther, Elizabeth (David) and Eunice (Jerry); 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings: Erma Honstead, Lloyd Heggestad, and Jerome Engelby.
Much gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Signe and Olivia’s Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice.
Visitation/reviewal will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Hustletown Community Church. A family burial with military honors will immediately follow the service at Hustletown Union Cemetery. Reception and Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at Novak-Milliren VFW in Pine City. 505 Hwy 169, Suite 245
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith’s Lodge-505 Highway 169; Suite 245, Plymouth, MN 55441
Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel
