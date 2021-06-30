Mary Peterson passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Clare Living Community in Mora at the age of 84.
Mary Jane Miller was born April 16, 1937 to Anthony and Anna (Furtak) Miller in Park Falls, Wisconsin. She attended and graduated from Butternut High School in Butternut, Wisconsin. She grew up on a farm, sharing chores and farm work with her six siblings.
Mary met Bob Peterson through mutual friends and they were married on Nov. 6, 1954. After the births of her first children, twin boys, they moved to St. Paul. Mary was a homemaker and mom to several more children, having nine children within ten years, which included two sets of twins.
Mary learned how to cook and bake from her mother-in-law. And boy could she cook. Every meal was a production when feeding this size of a family. She excelled at cleaning, mostly after all the messes the kids made, and the millions of cloth diapers that were rinsed and washed after they were used. And when disciplining the kids - the phrase “wait until your father comes home” was enough to stop most arguments and tussles. When most of the kids graduated, and were out of the house, Mary and Bob moved back to their home state of Wisonsin, with their youngest.
Mary enjoyed gardening (growing many flowers and vegetables), feeding birds, fishing, hunting and enjoying and exploring the outdoors.
Mary moved back to Pine City in early 2011 after the passing of Bob, to be closer to her children. Mary became a resident at St. Clare’s in Mora in 2013. While there, she enjoyed playing bingo, putting together countless puzzles, and watching and cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.
Mary will be missed by her ten children and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter Deb (Linda Marah) Peterson of Roseville; sons: Dennis Peterson of Braham, Duaine (Natalia) Peterson of New Jersey, Dale Peterson of Mellen, Wisconsin, Dean Peterson of Sandstone, Robert Peterson Jr. of Victoria, Australia, Jerome “Butch” Peterson of Hutchinson, Terry (Debbie) Peterson of Pine City, Gary Peterson of Ashland, Wisconsin, Brett (Amanda) Peterson of Pine City; 21 grandchildren; many great grand children; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Peterson; siblings Tony, Eddie, Jeanne, Stella, Florence, Anna.
Pastor Bruce Thompson officiated at a private family funeral service for Mary; Wednesday, June 23 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel, interment took place at Hilltop Cemetery all in Pine City.
To view a recording of Mary’s funeral service please visit Swanson Funeral Chapel website at: www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at St. Clare Living Community and St, Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mary Peterson were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.