Mary Ramberg

Mary Ann Ramberg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 surrounded by her five children at her daughter’s home in Pine City at the age of 89. This date is significant because it would have been her and Allen’s, the love of her life, 65th wedding anniversary.
Mary Ann Jacobs was born August 26, 1931 to Edward and Amelia (Zecha) Jacobs in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mary had six sisters and two brothers and they spend their childhood in St. Paul and West St. Paul. She attended Saint Matthew Catholic School in St. Paul through the eighth grade and attended high school in South St. Paul. She quit school after the eleventh grade and later in life received her GED and attended nursing school.
Mary worked as a nurse’s aide at Miller Hospital for one year, Montgomery Ward’s mail order department and as a Stock Record Clerk until her marriage in 1955. Mary worked as a nurses’ aide and as a LPN at Rush City Hospital until they moved to California. While living in California she was employed as an LPN at a hospital and nursing home. Mary retired from nursing when they moved back to Minnesota; continued her care giving expertise volunteering with hospice, caring for her sister Amy and lovingly cared for her dear husband Allen at the end of his life.
Mary loved to dance and it was Payne’s Pavilion in Harris (Fish Lake) where she would not only meet the love of her life, Allen Ramberg. She also met Allen’s sisters and their friendships were for life. Many weekends Mary took the bus to Harris and would stay on the Ramberg farm. Mary wrote to Allen while he served in Korean war and was stationed in Japan.
Nov. 19, 1955, Mary and Allen were united in marriage at St. Matthews Catholic Church in St. Paul. Their first home was in Harris and later moving to a hobby farm in Rush City. In 1985, they moved to and spent the next nine and a half years in Oxnard, California. They returned to Minnesota settling in Pine City where they enjoyed Friday night summer evenings listening to music in Robinson Park. They joined the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and made many friends throughout the years. Mary and Allen enjoyed Bible studies and could be found most Thursdays at Adoration until Allen’s health began to decline.
Mary and Allen would become parents to five children: Kathleen Mary, Karen Joy, Lynn Marie, Nancy Ann and Robert Allen. She loved and was especially proud of her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to her and she meant the world to us. Her entire family will miss her gentle giving spirit, beautiful smile, her giggle and guidance. She lived a life of faith and set an example of how to face adversity with grace and always find forgiveness.
Mary was a natural caregiver, wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She made preparing holiday meals look effortless. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter’s tennis matches, her great-granddaughter’s skating programs, volleyball and her grandson and great-grandson’s hockey and baseball games.
Mary’s oldest granddaughter Chrissy started calling her Granny and she became Granny to us all. She lived a faith filled and we will never forget our “Granny.”
Mary is survived by her children: Kathy (Chuck) Mohr of Pine City, Karen Sjoblom of Rush City, Lynn Auchi and Tim Wood of Grantsburg, Nancy (Klaus) Rechelbacher of Pine City, Robert (Melissa) Ramberg of Mora; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Amelia Jacobs of Parmly in Chisago Lakes; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Allen Ramberg; siblings: Margaret (Bud) Swanson, Helen (Don) Rosengren, Elaine (Paul) Bloyer, Phyllis (Wendell) Swanson, Billy Jacobs, Eddie Jacobs, Betsy Wood; son-in-law Steve Sjoblom.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the St. Anthony Commons area in the church. The interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
