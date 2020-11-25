Mary Ramberg of Pine City passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 89.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Immaculate Conception Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was planned from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service in St. Anthony Commons at the church. Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Rush City.
Funeral arrangements for Mary Ann Ramberg were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
