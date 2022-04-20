Mask mandate at airports lifted

The Metropolitan Airports Commission announces a change to mask enforcement regulations inside terminals and other facilities at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and its six general aviation airports. Effective immediately, wearing masks will be optional after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued guidance that it will no longer enforce mask-related regulations and will be withdrawing security directives that required face masks at airports, on aircraft, and other forms of public transportation.
