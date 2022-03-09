A group of Pine City Elementary sixth grade students recently participated in the regional Math Masters of Minnesota Challenge against several other schools. Several members of the Pine City teams placed in the winning bracket for the fact-drill round: Paige Wiener placed 11th, Alyssa Miller placed 5th, and Annika Clementson and Mitchell Norton both tied for 2nd place.
In the individual round, Conor Ableman earned 1st place, Owen Ableman (4th place) and Micah Hogberg (9th place).
In the team rounds, Pine City Team 1 placed 5th out of the 11 teams. Congratulations to the 6th Grade Math Masters Teams on a job well done.
