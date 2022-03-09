Dragon wrestler Justin Matson leaves his mark on the PCHF wrestling program as state runner up in the 220 lb. weight class. Matson has been involved in the Dragon program from the youth development program all the way up the varsity program. He was appreciative of his coaches and said, “I have had a lot of coaches over the years from youth level all the way up through junior and senior high. I appreciate all those coaches and their time and energy invested in me.” Matson went on further, “Every coach I had gave me a little slice of wrestling to use, I appreciate all of them”
Matson is a three time state entrant and member of the Air National Guard. On his goals during the tournament, “I put in a lot of work this summer. I had lost out on my sophomore year due to injury and the COVID year wasn’t the same, so I wanted to put forth my best version of myself on the mat.”
He entered the tournament as the second overall seed in the 220 lb. sixteen-man bracket. He felt comfortable being the second seed, “I understood the pressure of being the two seed, but my mindset was that everyone was looking up at me, so I felt comfortable in that position.” The Hinckley-Finlayson senior featured a 43-3 record going into the tournament. In the first round, Matson entered the circle versus the runner-up from section 4AA, Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle senior, Keaton Hass. Matson described his mindset, “This match was all about getting comfortable on the mat; it’s an intimidating atmosphere with all the space and people, so I just wanted to focus on my breathing and my basics. After the takedown, I was able to settle in and be me.”
Matson didn’t waste much time in the match, defeating Hass in a fall at 1:37 in the first period. The victory moved him into the quarterfinals. His opponent from Pequot Lakes-Pine River was Austin Staricha.
This match would go all three periods, and Matson controlled much of the match. He reflected on the match, “This was a challenging match for me. I probably should have focused on the feet as I was the better wrestler from that position. I was really struggling to control him on the mat.”
Matson scored two takedowns in the first period. Staricha was a difficult opponent to keep on the mat, as he answered with two escapes, keeping the score 4-2 after the first period. The second period was very similar to the first. Matson would score two additional takedowns, one with just :07 seconds remaining in the period. However, Staricha refused to be controlled on the mat, scoring three escapes including one at the buzzer. Going into the third period, it was still a tight contest, Matson with a 8-6 lead and his choice of starting positions. Matson chose the bottom. He would reverse his opponent midway through the period and grind out control in the top position to secure his second win of the tournament and move into the semifinal round.
That evening Matson spent time watching film, “I was able to use the film and really understand that I need to get control of the ankles and wrist and get off my knees and put pressure on the wrestler,” said Matson.
The semifinal round at the Xcel center featured many of the top athletes in the state. Matson would match up with the champion out of section 4AA Fairmont/Martin County West junior Max Olson. Matson would score a takedown early in the first period; this was followed by an escape by Olson. The two grapplers would end the period both on their feet with a slight advantage for the PCHF senior 2-1. In the second period, Matson chose the bottom and quickly scored two points on the reversal. Matson would control his opponent while in the top position, not allowing Olson to escape. “I really focused on hooking the ankle and controlling his hands. A penalty point late in the second period, on an illegal full Nelson, cut into Matson’s lead, but he still had a two-point advantage. The third period would be all Matson. He was determined to get to the finals for the first time. He scored an early takedown extending his lead to 6-2. Olson would make it interesting with an escape, but Matson iced the match with his last takedown winning 8-3. The victory put Matson into the 220 lb. championship match.
This would be a first for any Dragon wrestler at the state high school tournament. “It means a lot to be the first Dragon in the finals. It was a testament to the amount of work that I put in this summer,” said Matson.
The finals would prove to be a difficult matchup. The number one seed from Simley, is a top ranked wrestler with offers from high-level collegiate programs. This would be Nelson’s third trip to the finals match at the Minnesota State High school championships. Nelson is also the returning champion at 220 lbs. and would not give up his championship belt easily.
Nelson would go on to score a takedown early in the first, but Matson would quickly escape. Much of the period featured a steady hand fight, with both wrestlers fighting for control. Nelson’s relentless attack proved too much for Matson. Nelson would take him down and secure his second takedown but was also able to collect a leg and put Matson on his back in a nearside cradle. “I have been beaten twice by top ranked wrestlers in the nation by that nearside cradle, it’s something that I will have to get better at for the college level,” added Matson.
Nelson would earn his second championship title at 220 lbs. Nelson will look to be a three time state champion next season.
Matson reflected on the matchup, “He is the best of the best. I was mentally prepared to get pushed around but wanted to remain defensive, but his aggressiveness was too much. He was the better wrestler tonight, but I gave it my best and have no regrets.”
Matson leaves his legacy with the Dragons as the only wrestler to make it into the finals. Matson will go on to serve in the Air National Guard and compete in collegiate wrestling in Iowa at the University of Dubuque. Matson finished his conversation with, “I want to thank my family, especially my dad, that invested so much time, my coaches and my teammates, wrestling partners.”
2022 Section 7AA Placewinners
• 106 Fr. Roman Mckinney 6th Place
• 145 Jr. John Mead 4th Place
• 160 Sr. Gavin Rockstroh 4th place
• 170 Sr. Jacob Lindahl 4th place
• 182 Sr. Timmy Johnson 3rd place
• 195 Fr. Logan Kolecki 5th Place
• 220 Sr. Justin Matson 1st Place
