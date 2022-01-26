Matson paving his path

The Pine City Dragons headed to Wisconsin on Saturday and participated in the 2022 St. Croix Classic. This tournament featured 26 teams spread across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The tournament featured a variety of highly ranked wrestlers. Powerhouses like Amery, Boyceville, River Falls, and St. Croix programs, and from Minnesota, Princeton, Stillwater, and Totino Grace teams looked lean and mean gearing up for their section matchups. The Pine City Dragons took 14th out of the 26 teams. The Dragons entered seven wrestlers in the Varsity tournament.
John Mead, at 145 pounds, had a outstanding showing in the tournament. He defeated his first opponent in the first period. His second match wasn’t as easy as he faced the top seeded wrestler in the Bracket, Tanner Halopka. Halopka, 37-1, was last year’s consolation champion at the Wisconsin High school championship at 138 pounds. Halopka would go on to be crowned Champion at 145. John Mead wouldn’t make it out of the second period as he fell to Halopka. Mead didnt allow that match to deter his effort. Mead went on into the wrestle backs and defeated two very good wrestlers and found his place in the 5th place match. Mead ultimately lost the 5th place match to Otto Hanlan(18-8) from Stillwater.
Timmy Johnson, 170 pounds, (21-9) and 2019 state entrant also had a very impressive tournament. Johnson defeated his opening round opponent 12-4, losing in the quarterfinals to the number two seed. Johnson fought back in the wrestle backs defeating two very tough opponents. In the consolation championship, Johnson lost in a very intense overtime bout 8-6.
The top story from this event had to be Justin Matson, at 220 pounds. Matson currently ranks number three at 220 pounds in class AA, and he didn’t dissappoint. Matson, a two time state entrant in AA wrestling, was seated third in his bracket. The top two seeds, having placed in their state tournaments, the year prior were ranked higher than Matson. Matson understood going in that this would be a battle. He had luck on his side as he drew one of the two byes in the bracket. Matson’s second round opponent from Boycefill was 19-10, and Matson made quick work of him making a pinning with :19 seconds remaining in the first period. The semi-final match was the highlight of the night for the Dragons. Matson faced off with Antony Tuttle, 20-3, from Stillwater. Tuttle is the state runner up at 160 pounds in AAA wrestling in Minnesota. This match did not disappoint, with a 1-1 tie going into overtime. Each opponent was unable to score any points other than an escape. In a sudden victory overtime, Matson forced the crowd to erupt with his takedown and secured his place in the finals. Matson went on to lose in the finals to Koy Hopke (34-0), the top wrestler at 220 pounds in Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.