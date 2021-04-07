Justin Matson, a Hinckley-Finlayson student and Dragon wrestler, placed in the top eight at the state tournament and also earned All Conference for the season. He fell to the #2 and #4 state ranked wrestlers, behind by one point in each match prior to making a push in attempt to win the matches, only to have it go the other way. Congratulations to Justin on an amazing season.
Matson wrestles for Dragons at state tournament
- Eric Kraushar, SW News Media
