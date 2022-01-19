Maxwell’s Southern BBQ to open at old Chubby’s location

Exciting things are happening in the Pine City, and the city will be soon welcoming another dining option: Maxwell’s Southern BBQ & Fresh Cut Meats. The new BBQ restaurant and deli will be housed at the former Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill location.
Maxwell’s Southern BBQ & Fresh Cut Meats is owned by Dennis Maxwell, who previously ran his business out of another local location.
Maxwell will provide the same southern style cooking people have come to love with barbeque ribs, brisket, chicken, cornbread, smoked mac-n-cheese, and more.
The owner of the building and State Farm Insurance agent located at the north end of the building, Arlen Norwood, said he is excited to have Maxwell’s restaurant housed in the former Chubby’s location.
“We’re very excited to have Dennis be part of Pine City and provide another venue of food for the Pine City area,” said Norwood.
Currently, Maxwell is working on signage, interior remodeling, installation of new booths and tables, and other necessary tasks.
The former Chubby’s will now be The Garage Bar and Grill and has relocated with a new building across the street on the west side of Main Street Pine City and is expected to open soon. Co-owner, Nikki Patzoldt, said they are working hard daily to get the restaurant up and running. She added that a liquor license is in place for when they open.
Stay tuned to the Pioneer for more information on Maxwell’s Southern BBQ and details on the opening of The Garage Bar & Grill.
