Grasston Royal Neighbors Chapter 5146 decorated, filled and delivered 40 May Baskets to Elmhurst Senior Apartments. Baskets were decorated with butterflies and flowers, filled with a variety of candy, and topped with a mandarin orange and a colorful bow on the handle.  Thirty six were given to Elmhurst and the rest to other senior citizens.

