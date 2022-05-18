Basic Barbecue Rub
1/4 c. firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 c. sweet paprika
3 Tbsp. black pepper
3 Tbsp. coarse salt
1 Tbsp. hickory smoked salt or more coarse salt
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. celery seeds
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to mix. (Actually, your hands work better for mixing that a spoon or whisk does. Use your fingers to break up any lumps of brown sugar.) Store the rum in an airtight jar away from heat or light; it will keep for at least 6 months. Use this on ribs, pork shoulders, chicken. Use 2 to 3 teaspoons per pound of meat. A 4-pound chicken will take 2 tablespoons. Makes 1 cup.
Minnesota’s Juicy Lucy Burger
2 lbs. ground hamburger (15-20% fat content)
4 buns
4 slices cheese (American cheese is standard) or Gouda, Swiss, and Jack
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
Burger toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions
Place 2 lbs. of ground hamburger in a mixing bowl. Add Worcestershire sauce and combine with your hands. Divide the meat into 4 equal portions. Divide each portion in half and form each portion into a patty (should be 8 total patties). Cut 4 slices of cheese into quarters. Place the sliced cheese into 4 stacks. Place each stack of cheese onto one of the burger patties. Place two burger patties together around the cheese and use your hands to press the patties together. Try to for one patty around the cheese. Seal the edges of the patty with your fingers. Sprinkle one side with a generous amount of salt and pepper. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and onion powder on top of patties. Place the burgers (spice side down) onto the hottest part of a grill. Spice the other side of the burgers with more salt and pepper and another 1/2 teaspoon of garlic and onion powder. Sear the burgers for 3 minutes per side and then move them to the edges of the grill. The burgers should have an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Toast the buns on the grill. Serves 4.
