Maynard Pangerl passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Welia Health in Mora at the age of 89.
Maynard is survived by his children: Cheryl Pangerl, Laurie (John) Haney, LuAnn Pangerl, Christine (David) Henschel, Lori (Steve) Fore; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Mary (Youngbauer) Pangerl; spouses Donna and Gloria; sister Virgean Skalicky; and brother James Pangerl.
Please join us in celebration over the loss of an unforgettable man, Maynard Pangerl. We know that he would want us to not dwell on the sad, but remember the good. Let us say goodbye in the way he would have wanted, by celebrating with fun stories & food. Bring your favorite story to share.
It is with this mind that we plan to hold this special event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Sharon and Tom Fore residence, 11519 Fore Drive, Brook Park.
Funeral arrangements are pending and entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.