Maynard Pangerl passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Welia Health in Mora at the age of 89.
Maynard is survived by his children: Cheryl Pangerl, Laurie (John) Haney, LuAnn Pangerl, Christine (David) Henschel, Lori (Steve) Fore; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Mary (Youngbauer) Pangerl; spouses Donna and Gloria; sister Virgean Skalicky; brother James Pangerl.
A Celebration of Maynard’s Life is being planned for October 2021.
Funeral arrangements are pending and entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
