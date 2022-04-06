Maynerd Pangerl

Please join us in celebration over the loss of an unforgettable man, Maynard Pangerl. We know that he would want us to not dwell on the sad, but remember the good. Let us say goodbye in the way he would have wanted by celebrating with memories and some food. Bring your favorite story to share. It is with this in mind that we plan to gather from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51, 525 Main Street N, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
