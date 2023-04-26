Well spring has finally arrived! City public works operations will move from cleaning streets to working on streets, preparing parks, the beach and ball fields for the summer season.
Reflecting on the past winter season, I believe our city public works department did a real good job of clearing streets and keeping them passable. Like many folks, I watch the news every night and see what goes on in other communities including the metro area. Given as much snow as we had this season, I think our crews did very well in managing removal. I want to thank them for all their hard work and diligence to keep our streets open for our citizens in the community.
Now as we move into the spring season with the summer ahead of us, everyone is looking forward to getting out and enjoying activities: from Art in the Park to golfing and everything in between. Another season for us to enjoy all of the amenities we are so fortunate to have in our community and time to spend with family and friends. The council was excited to approve a dog park to be constructed by the north water tower. A generous donation was received to put towards the construction of the dog park, and the city is going to allocate resources to help construct the dog park. In honor of our longest serving Mayor, Jane Robbins, the name of the park will be in her honor for her service to the community. And we all know Jane loves dogs!
In the 2023 season, the city will not be undertaking any street reconstruction, rather will be waiting until 2024. To plan ahead, the city’s financial advisors, Ehlers and Associates, had the city’s bond rating evaluated for a second time in eight years by Moody’s Investors Services bond rating agency. Again, the city’s rating was elevated from A3, and assigned a A2 issuer rating to the city of Pine City. The issuer rating reflects the city’s credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Concurrently, Moody’s upgraded the city’s outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A2 from A3. The issuer rating also reflects the city’s strong reserves, which could be drawn down for future capital needs.
Despite the potential draw, we expect the city’s financial position to remain a credit strength, given strong budget management. The fiscal 2022 original budget called for $109,000 deficit across combined governmental and business type activities; however, enterprise operations outperformed budget and overall performance is expected to be largely flat. The fiscal 2023 budget includes an 8% levy increase, as well as a modest use of reserves related to inflationary cost growth. The city closed fiscal 2021 with a strong 118% of revenues in reserves. The city operates various enterprises including sewer, water and liquor. All enterprises benefit from strong liquidity.
This fiscal year, the council has approved allocating $175,000 from the general fund capital budget and another $67,000 from fund balance for a total of $242,000 to continue efforts with the mill of and overlay of city streets. With this year’s work it will bring the total to approximately $1.4 million invested in resurfacing streets in the city in the community in the last eight and a half years.
The city council is as excited as is the community for the grand opening of the long-awaited Timber Pines Senior housing development. Silver Creek Developers are planning a mid to late May opening. The property is located in Northridge Park will have 103 units with a mix of independent, assisted and 24 memory care housing units. The property management company, Walker Methodist is currently hiring and taking resident applications. This new development will address a much-needed targeted type of housing, plus bring approximately 40 full time equivalent jobs to our community. This type of housing project has been in the works for over seven years. During this time, myself, council members and staff engaged potential developers which cumulated partnering with Silver Creek Development. It took a concerted effort with willing partners and countless hours of staff time to get the project off of the ground. Silver Creek has been a great partner to work with! A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this a reality for our community.
With the continued development of Hilltop Park and increased traffic activity on Golf Ave, traffic control is a council concern. The council approved of a stop sign to be placed at the intersection of 8th St SW and Golf Ave. On other park improvements activity, specifically in Robinson Park the city’s consultant MSA prepared and presented the parks study the city had asked Community residents to respond to of park improvements desired. The results have been presented to the council who will be reviewing further for possible funding action.
On another note, City officials and myself have met with a hotel developer to re-engage the conversation of bringing a hotel to our community. The city council is in full support of this endeavor so we signed up 6-month agreement with the development company to bring investors into the project and work with a contractor to develop the hotel project. They will be using the hotel study which the city had a prepared by independent contractor and updating it and then moving forward with the plan to bring parties together to see this happen Pine City. In my opinion and the developer’s opinion, our community, with all of the sustained construction activity is ready for this type of a development. We have several strong supporting factors as well, I also believe with the Timber Pines development and other housing and all of the activities that go on in our community throughout the calendar year from Art in the Park to hockey in the winter our community has the elements that would support a hotel in our community so it’s a matter of time, and the city will use all tools at our disposal to help make it happen.
In closing, a little bit about our Municipal liquor store operation and the fire department operation. The Voyager Bottle Shop generates net profits every year which the city Allocates towards other city operations, community projects and partnerships. This has been a standing practice and it will continue going forward.
The council recently committed to utilizing $25,000 per year to be allocated to the fire department to use to help offset the operational costs of the city, townships and the City of Henriette and Rock Creek. Also, in the city’s current 2023 budget the council approved to cover donations to local non-profits. It will allocate $40,000 of profit of the liquor store operations for this purpose who serve the community at large.
Until next time, enjoy the Spring and Summer and get ready for fishing opener!
Your Mayor, Carl Pederson.
Carl Pederson is the mayor of Pine City.
