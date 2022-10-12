The past couple years have impacted the world in ways we could not have prepared for. Education was not exempt from the impact of COVID-19. Statistics from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) are now showing that impact within the PIne City School District.
Pine City Elementary school, which includes Pre-K through sixth grade, has been identified by the MDE as a school that is being prioritized for comprehensive support. The prioritization is based on multi-year averages that are below the performance thresholds on one or more indicators per stage in the last two identification cycles.
How the need for support is identified
There is a three-stage process for identification: Stage 1 looks at the math, reading and progress toward English language proficiency; Stage 2 looks at math and reading progress in elementary and middle schools, four and seven-year graduation rates in high schools and all four of those indicators in districts; and Stage 3 looks at consistent attendance.
Districts are identified for support based on the percentage of schools in the district identified for comprehensive support.
Comprehensive Support
Pine City Elementary has been identified for comprehensive support. This will allow the school to receive ongoing, onsite technical assistance from the Regional Centers of Excellence, coordinated with the school district and based on the schools context, student population and specific needs. Pine City Elementary was identified as being in the category of the lowest 5 percent of schools receiving Title 1 services.
The current statistics for Pine City Elementary show that in 2018, math was at 53.7% of students meeting expectations and has decreased to 46.3% in 2022. Reading went from 57% in 2018 to 49.9% in 2022. Science also decreased from 68.8% in 2018 to 51.5% in 2022. However, the student population also has decreased in these subjects with some students opting out of testing, a trend that has become more common. In 2018, math had 254 students testing and went to 200 in 2022. In reading there were 270 students in 2018 to 215 in 2022. Science had 86 students in 2018 to only 52 in 2022.
In a survey of the Pine City Elementary school parents who were asked if they feel that the teachers care about the students, 45% strongly agreed, and 49% agreed. Only 2% disagreed and 4% strongly disagreed. So despite the drop in educational statistics, parents are still having positive feedback towards the teachers and education of Pine City Elementary.
Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp noted, “Prior to the identification process, the administration team started working with a team at the Minnesota Center of Excellence on the 10 Dimensions of Education: Unlock Opportunities for Every Student. This project includes evaluating areas of education such as budgets, rigorous content, instruction, school climate, and high-quality learning.”
Pine City High School shows strong graduation rate
Pine City High School (grades 7-12) has been keeping consistent statistically for graduation rates. The graduation rate for Pine City High School was 91.4% in 2018 with 106 students graduating. In 2021, there were 90 students who graduated which was a 87.4% graduation rate, compared to the statewide graduation rate of 83.3%. The only statistic for 2020, as there was no testing due to the pandemic, is the graduation rate, which was 91.8% with 101 students. Along with the high percentage of graduating students, MCA testing statistics are staying above state average as well.
PCHS math and reading
Math testing showed that 47% of students assessed met the expectations in 2018, where in 2022, 40.7% students met the expectations. When comparing the math scores statewide, Pine City School District as a whole exceeds the state expectations which is at 42.7%.
Reading in 2018 shows 52.3% of students met expectations, and in 2022, 46.6% of students met the expectations. The statewide average is 41.7%. The statewide reading scores showed 48.6% of students meeting expectations with Pine City students at 46.9%.
For science in 2018, 47.7% of students tested met standards, and in 2022, 44.5% of students met standards.
However, when compared to surrounding schools from 2018 to 2022, Pine City has the smallest decrease, from 50 to 43%, over the five year span. Rush City 62 to 34%, Braham 61 to 45%, Mora 62 to 52% and Hinckley-Finlayson 32 to 24%.
How does Pine City fare compared to surrounding schools?
When the overall proficiency of the Pine City School District was compared to surrounding school districts, Pine City was found to be in the median out of five districts. The districts used for comparison include the following:
• Mora School District 52.8%
• Braham School District 45.7%
• Pine City School District 43.7%
• Rush City School District 38.4%
• Hinckley-Finlayson School District 24.6%
The statewide overall proficiency for 2022 is 45.5%, which puts the state average between Braham and Pine City.
Although Pine City Elementary has been identified as needing comprehensive support, the statistics show that the school is not far off target. The support the school and the students will receive will potentially help close the gap and continue to provide a quality education throughout the district.
