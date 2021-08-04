Students, parents, staff and community members are invited to a meet-and-greet event for Paula Foley, the new superintendent of the Pine City School District on Aug. 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Pine City High School Auditorium lobby. Coffee and lemonade will be served, and National Honor Society and Leo Club volunteers will be available to help those who need assistance.
Foley’s credentials include having served as a principal, superintendent, academic division manager for the Minneapolis School District and evaluation specialist for the Minnesota Department of Education. In 2006 she was the recipient of the St. Cloud Times Community Leadership Award, and in 2016 she was a Blandin Leadership Graduate.
On the personal side, Foley has been married to her husband, Chris, for 36 years. They have three adult children, including a son who just got married this summer. The Foleys like to entertain, travel, enjoy their pets and watch students’ extracurricular events.
Reading is her favorite subject matter, particularly reading picture books with young learners. For her own spare-time reading, her favorite books are biographies. Learn more at the Aug. 12 meet-and-greet. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.