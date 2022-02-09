Meet the Lyn Lake (Waxberg Clinic) chiropractor

The new chiropractor of Lyn Lake Chiropractic, formerly Waxberg Clinic, has gotten his feet on the ground and is enjoying chiropractor service in a small town.
Dr. Joel Blomberg is the primary doctor in Pine City clinic and has worked at Lyn Lake Chiropractic since 2018. Lyn Lake Chiropractic was started more than 20 years ago by Dr. Kevin Schreifels in Minneapolis near the corner of Lyndale and Lake Street in Uptown and has expanded to three other locations in Minneapolis and now in Pine City.
Dr. Blomberg is originally from a small Wisconsin town, Rib Lake, is married to Becky Blomberg, who is a pharmacist, and lives in Wyoming, Minn. They are expecting a baby boy in March. Blomberg received his bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Steven Point Wisconsin and his Doctorate of Chiropractic through Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn.
About the business
The owners of Lyn Lake Chiropractic Pine City are Dr. Travis Shermer, Dr. Ryan Jones and Dr. Kevin Schreifels. Dr. Rachel Waxberg, who passed away in 2020 and was the owner of Waxberg Clinic, was a mentor to Dr. Travis Shermer who grew up in the Pine City area. Blomberg said that when Rachel passed, her husband Todd reached out and asked Shermer if he would be interested in purchasing the clinic. Blomberg added that Dr. Shermer, who works in one of the Minneapolis locations, was not in a place to uproot his family from the Twin Cities, so the owners asked if Blomberg would like to work at the Pine City Clinic. Blomberg said was excited to return to the small-town lifestyle in October 2020 when they took over the Waxberg Clinic.
Of the services offered, Blomberg said the Lyn Lake Chiropractic Clinics are “not your regular chiropractic clinic.” He said that all the clinics are run the same way by offering the best care possible.
“We have two massage therapists on staff to work on the soft tissue prior to the adjustment. This is beneficial as it makes it easier to adjust and it is more care for the patient” noted Blomberg.
Lyn Lake doctors are the official chiropractors of the Twin Cities Marathon. “This gives us the hands on for all sports injuries,” said Blomberg. “We all have extra training in helping with infants, children and senior citizens. We provide state-of-the-art rehab equipment and recently added a new X-ray machine.” He added that when they take X-rays, they are sent to a radiologist to gather more knowledge on how to help their patients.
Their treatment process incorporates electric muscle stimulation, heat packs, soft tissue therapy from certified massage therapists, and a variety of chiropractic adjustments. They also utilize ultrasound, a class 4 laser and many different soft tissue treatments.
The clinic specializes in sports injuries, car accident injuries, work related injuries. “Being located in Minneapolis, our clinics had to grow with what we could offer to help everyone that walks in the door,” said Blomberg, adding that all these services are available in the Pine City clinic as well.
About the other doctors
Dr. Kevin Schreifels grew up in north Minneapolis, has been in practice for more than 20 years, and is married with three daughters. Their daughters have helped out at the clinic since they were young, and now his oldest daughter, Karley, is going to school to become a chiropractor to carry on her dad’s legacy.
Dr. Ryan Jones is from Iowa and married Stefanie Pangerl who grew up in Pine City. Jones works at the Lyn Lake Chiropractic in Minneapolis, and he and his wife welcomed a new baby boy on Christmas Day.
Dr. Travis Shermer is married to Kalli Shermer and is expecting a baby soon. Shermer grew up in the Pine City area and works at the Lyn Lake Chiropractic in northeast Minneapolis.
Jones and Shermer both have cabins on the Snake River in Pine City to enjoy the town and lake country.
Recently the clinic hired Dr. Clay Danielson to help out and work with Blomberg at the Lyn Lake Pine City location. He is originally from Fergus Falls and graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University.
When asked about his time at the Pine City clinic so far, Blomberg responded, “The thing I have enjoyed most about working in Pine City is being back in a small town. Pine City reminds me a lot of my hometown in northern Wisconsin. Although I enjoyed my time in Minneapolis, I have never wanted to live in a big city and am much more comfortable in a small town. The people are much more down to earth and real and I enjoy getting to know the patients and becoming a part of the community. I am very lucky to have family in the area. They have a farm just east of town where I can hunt and lots of local lakes to fish.”
Lyn Lake Chiropractic Pine City is located on 8th Ave. and Main Street in Pine City. For more information, visit Lynlakechiropractic.com or call (320) 629-5288.
