Cancellations are likely. Confirm times with group before attending.
FRIDAY 4/9
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church (980 W 4th St). Check for Cancellation. Call David 612-387-6094
SUNDAY 4/11
AA: 7 p.m. Evangelical Free Church (625 Golf Avenue SW) CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
MONDAY 4/12
Celebrate Recovery: Pine City, Journey North Church, 6 p.m. CURRENTLY MEETING
AA: Our Redeemer Church (825 Golf Ave SW) 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY 4/13
American Legion Auxilary: 7 p.m. Amercian Legion (525 Main St N).
WEDNESDAY 4/14
AA:7:30 p.m., Rock Creek City Center. This has been canceled until further notice
THURSDAY 3/11
VFW Auxiliary: 6:30 p.m., VFW Building (600 1st Ave NW)
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions, or to make other changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
