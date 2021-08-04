FRIDAY 8/6
AA: 7 p.m., Rush City Lutheran Church (980 W 4th Street). Call David 612-387-6094
Saturday 8/7
Pine County Railroaders Club: 10 a.m., Pine County History Museum (6333 HC Anderson Alle, Askov).
SUNDAY 8/8
AA: 7 p.m., Evangelical Free Church (625 Golf Avenue SW). For information call 320-438-9121.
MONDAY 8/9
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., Journey North Church, Pine City
AA: 7:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Church (825 Golf Avenue SW)
TUESDAY 8/10
American Legion Auxiliary: 7 p.m., American Legion (525 Main Street N)
WEDNESDAY 8/11
Living Sober AA: 7 p.m., Henriette Free Methodist Church (21004 MN-107, Grasston). Contact Willie 320-629-3745
Rock Creek AA: 7 p.m., Rock Creek City Center
THURSDAY 8/12
VFW Auxiliary: 6:30 p.m., VFW Building (600 1st Avenue NW)
Please contact the Pine City Pioneer with questions, or to make other changes to the meeting schedule. Contact 320-629-6771 or publicnotices@pinecitymn.com
