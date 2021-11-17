Melanie Piha of Maplewood passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at M Health Fairview-St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood at the age of 58 following the diagnosis of a serious illness.
Melanie Kay Mills was born on Oct. 2, 1963 to Lawrence and MaryAnn (Miller) Mills in St. Paul.
Melanie lived most of her life in White Bear Lake. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and family. Melanie loved spending time playing with her grandchildren, attending their school and sporting events. She enjoyed outings to county fairs, the casino, bingo and sitting by the pool. She was employed for many years in health care at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St Paul.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Thank you to the health care team at M Health Fairview-St. Johns for the compassionate care she received during her final days.
Melanie is survived by her mother MaryAnn Peterson of White Bear Lake; children Kathryn Piha of White Bear Lake, Elizabeth “Biz” Piha of Maplewood, Joshua Piha, Ashley Barry both of White Bear Lake; grandchildren Keegan, Spencer, Trinity, Athena, Rylind, Matteo, Beckett, Max, Tosh, Graham, Giovani, Lakiyn, Solanna; siblings Marla Mills of White Bear Lake, Mark (Mary Jo) Mills of Wyoming, Marilee Mills of Vandais Heights; many other relatives and friends.
Melanie was preceded in death by her father(s) Lawrence Mills, Dale Peterson; brother Mike Mills; grandparents Fred and Lila Miller.
Funeral service for Melanie was held at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment took place in Hustletown Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
