I have to write this where my head is, not necessarily where the calendar is so it may seem a bit untimely. It is Thanksgiving weekend. Don and I are leaving on vacation soon. Don’t come rob the house because as you read this, we are back home.
My father worked for 3M in the international division. Part of the businessman life in the 70s and 80s seemed to include having colleagues to your home for dinner. My mother put on her pearls and the children, wearing their finest, were paraded out to say hello. Mercifully, we were then sent to the family room with our TV dinners. Some of you will recall the compartmentalized aluminum trays. We generally had chicken, mashed potatoes (that tasted like the tray), mixed vegetables and apple cobbler. The only thing that held the heat was the cobbler. I am sure we all had seared skin hanging from the roofs of our mouths for days. It did not slow us down though.
One Thanksgiving, a colleague of my father’s from Japan joined us for dinner. We all assumed our roles; my older brother was surly, my sister was cute, my younger brother was the pajama clad youngest, and I was the dutiful child who was charged with explaining why we celebrate Thanksgiving. It was dreadful.
The Japanese culture has always shown great respect to the elders. Keep that in mind as the story unfolds. My father considered himself a hilarious fellow, and he was. This Thanksgiving, he had a bell that he would ring when he wanted the girls to get him something. He made quite a production about insisting “the girls” should leap into action. The true purpose of the bell and requests were to irritate me. I was a teenager in the 70’s and was not going to respond to bell ringing and “girl requests.” Our guest was silently, but curiously, watching this play out.
When I had enough, I told my dad that if he rang that bell one more time I would dump the mashed potatoes on his head. He looked right at me and rang the bell. I should mention that I have always been a huge believer in “if I say it, I mean it philosophy.” I looked at him and dumped the bowl of mashed potatoes on his head. Chaos ensued. My mother was beside herself because potatoes were on the carpet. (Don’t put carpet in the dining room). Surly brother might have cracked a smile, cute younger siblings hollered and our poor guest sat in stunned silence. I am quite certain that he had never witnessed such a spectacle. Me? I kept eating.
My dad took it in stride, excused himself and went and de-potatoed his head. When he returned to the table, I could see that he was pondering using the bell. I just quietly told him that the gravy would be next. He laughed, but he believed me. Good call. I can only imagine my mother’s ire if gravy had landed on the carpet. I was, however, fully prepared to take her wrath if it meant defending womankind.
I would like to tell you that was the end of the bell, but it appeared at Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years. He was much better at gauging my tolerance, and while the bell itself suffered some calamities, my father never wore dinner again. Oh, the colleague from Japan was our guest many times over the years and always, always talked about the potato story.
Merry Christmas!
Elisa Mill is a retired teacher and class clown, Park ‘74.
