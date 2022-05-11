Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) announced a blood emergency, noting the most critical needs are type O, Rh negative and platelets. The general blood supply currently stands at a 2-to-3-day level, with type O and platelets at just a 1-to-2-day level. This is well below the ideal inventory of 5-7 days.
This shortage occurs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has had an impact on workers in the healthcare industry with trickle-down effects. Memorial Blood Centers is working to increase staff to meet the blood supply needs of the community. Staffing impacts the numbers of blood center appointments and blood drives that can be scheduled and thus contributes to the lower-than-normal-blood supply.
A single donation can save up to three lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
To make an appointment call 1.888.GIVE.BLD (1.888.448.3253) or visit mbc.org/donate.
