The members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Honor Guard were in Washington D.C. for Law Enforcement Memorial Day on May 15 to honor Minnesota officers who have died in the line of duty. At the ceremonies, the Honor Guard carried flags for Red Lake Nation officer Ryan Bialke, Itasca County Sheriff Deputy Jamie Williams, Minnesota Conservation officers Eugene Wynn (Pine City, 2019) and Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids, 2021). The names of five Minnesota law enforcement officers were inscribed on the National Peace Officers Memorial this year.
