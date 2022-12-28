It seems the time goes by quicker with each passing year! So here we are once again at that time to reflect, give thanks and look forward to hopes and dreams that may come true in the new year.
This past year has brought additional new housing construction to our community. The Hilltop cottages on 8th St SW brought 35 housing units was completed and subsequently filled to 100% occupancy. On the other end of town at Northridge Park, the construction of the Timber Pines housing project is well underway. This development will bring 103 housing units. Consisting of 24 memory care and the remaining 79 units being a mix of assisted and independent living. Timber Pines will also have amenities open to the public such as a restaurant and wellness center. Then in the downtown, there are a couple more developments. This past fall, we saw the beginning of another multi-unit housing construction project on the old mill site. This site was tax-forfeited property which was acquired by the city a few years ago from the state through the county. The city and EDA committed funds along with match grant funding from the state and were able to clean up the site, and along with the county provided tax incentives for redevelopment. Currently, the Village Apartments construction is underway which will bring an additional 25 housing units for our community. Also downtown are the 2nd St. and 3rd Ave. apartments which bring 12 additional housing units in three structures.
All of this housing is much needed in our community.
City government officials along with city staff and developers were able to work together to bring these projects to our community; each has its own definite need for additional housing for residents in our community.
Another reflection point over the past year or so are the three new fine eating establishments open in our community: Don Julios, the Garage Bar and Grill and Maxwell’s. Each restaurant has great food and a great venue. Please continue to get out and support all local businesses!
Over the past year plus, the city has actively pursued taking care of streets. Since 2015 through the fiscal year 2023, we will have spent $1.3 million on repaving streets. Also, in seven of the eight last year’s, the city has undertaken street reconstruction projects to replace the aging infrastructure in the amount of $8.7 million dollars. Going forward we have a detailed plan for streets to be reconstructed based on condition, which our engineering firm SEH has completed for the city to use as a road map for future reconstruction projects. Based on financial capacity, streets will be selected for reconstruction. This a living document and a good tool for this council and future councils to use as a road map for planning.
One last and very important thought to reflect upon and to be thankful for is for all the people in our community who step up and volunteer to accomplish great things together. First to mention is the fire department and all of our volunteer fire fighters. We are so appreciative of their selfless service to our community at large. We would like to thank our public works and parks department for doing their best to take care of our streets and utilities and park maintenance. I must not forget a shout out to all administration, staff and municipal liquor store staff (who had another record in sales!) and who work hard every day to provide the best level of service. And lastly thanks to all of the other community volunteers who helped accomplish big things in our city. The biggie for 2022 is the Hilltop park project! A huge thank comes to mind for all of the volunteers who worked to improve that site. It’s exciting to see the new warming house and to see the plans that are in the works for the next phases of development. The city has been committed and will be committed to helping financially to accomplish the long term vision for that site. A big thank you to everyone from the City Council!
One last thing to the community, I want to say a thank you once again for all the caring, the prayers, and the support you have given my family and me through this past year. I will do my best as your mayor to continue to move the city forward in a positive direction with projects and other opportunities. My wish for everyone is to have a healthy and a happy New Year.
Carl Pederson is the mayor of Pine City.
