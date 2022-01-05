Michael Higgins

Michael John Higgins died on Dec. 25, 2021 at 68 years old.
Mike was born on April 13, 1953 to Edward and Margaret Higgins in Minneapolis. He was raised, along with his four siblings, in Rush City where he met and married his beloved wife, Jacquetta Wood, on Aug. 11, 1973. They had two children together, Michael Alan and Tina Marie.
Even as a child Mike was passionate about motorcycles. His first bike was confiscated 13 times by the Rush City Sheriff because he was too young to ride it legally, but a little detail like that wasn’t enough to stop him. Mike spent his life riding Harley’s and passed this love along to his son. They traveled across the country together, taking many trips, from the Ozarks to Arizona.
Mike and Jackie raised their kids in Pine City, but spent their last decades together in North Branch. He worked as an Electronic Technician and spent the last 20 years of his career at TSI Corporation before retiring in 2018.
Mike was well known for his strong will, his loyalty, and his determination. He never left a job unfinished, and could always be relied upon to follow through on his word. After the Halloween storm of 1991, when plows couldn’t make it through the deep snow, Mike walked 12 miles into town, filled a sled with groceries and walked 12 miles back to his waiting family. Had it continued to snow, he would have made that trek again and again.
Mike’s happiness was contagious and he frequently brought his mother and wife to tears with laughter. In early 2021, he was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer. He and his family were grateful for the gift of the good final year they were given thanks to the guidance of his Oncologist, Dr. Culkarni. He promised his wife he would be with her for Christmas and he was, true to his word to the end. His family would like to thank the kindness and generous care of his hospice staff.
Mike is survived by his wife Jackie Higgins; children Mike Higgins, Tina (Jason) Wussow; siblings: Kathy Nelson, Patrick (Mary) Higgins, Chuck (Diane) Higgins; step-brother Ron Teeman; brothers-in-law Ron (Monica) Wood, Glen Wood; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Margaret Higgins; brother Alan Higgins; father-in-law and mother-in-law Glen and Virginia Wood; step-father Stan Teeman; step-sister-in-law Cindy Teeman; brothers-in-law Jeff Nelson, Richard Wood.
A memorial service for Mike: 3 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 with a time for family and friends to gather is planned for one and a half hours (90 minutes) prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Military honors will take place outdoors following the service.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be sent to St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City-Olson Chapel.
