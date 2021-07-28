Michael “Mike” Olson, 78 of Pine City, passed away peacefully at home with the support of his wife and family on July 20 after battling cancer.
Mike was born on October 23, 1942 in Minneapolis to Arthur and Helen (Peterson) Olson. He later met Diane (Affolter) and went on their first date to Eddie’s Diner on Mike’s birthday. They married on January 12, 1963 and raised two sons in Minneapolis.
After retirement, Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening and ensuring everything worked perfectly in their home.
Mike is survived by his wife Diane, sons Vince (Barb) and Paul (Miranda), grandchildren Turner and Micaela, siblings Bev and Carol (John), in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sibling Peggy (Don) and brother in law Dick.
Please consider supporting cancer research by volunteering or donation in memory of Mike. A private farewell is planned.
