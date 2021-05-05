Michelle Johnson

Michelle Luana Johnson passed away on April 18, 2021, while living in Los Fresnos, Texas. She was born in Minnesota June 21, 1971, to Roger Elton Johnson and Joan Edna Johnson (Hancock). She has now joined her mom, Joan Edna Johnson (Hancock) and her sister, Jacqueline Ann Johnson in heaven.
Michelle is survived by her father, Roger Elton Johnson; and her siblings, Scott Johnson, Tammy Brant, Brad Johnson, and Kristine Emly. She has eight nieces and nephews, Katie Wilson (Johnson), Alex Johnson, Mario Brant, Danielle Voss (Brant), Megan Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Rylan Emly and Carson Emly; as well as a great-niece, Sophia Voss; and a great-nephew, Dean Wilson. And of course, her dog Cuddles, that she loved so much.
Michelle loved spending time with her boyfriend of seven years Ernest Jordan and doing their “Pizza Fridays.” She also loved to spend time with her nephews doing crafts and teaching them how to cook. She would go to the pool any chance she could. She has always loved being in the water. Michelle was talented in her crafts, making gnomes, wreathes and so many other creative things. You can see a lot of them on her MJ’s Crafty Shack Facebook page. We will miss all her fun posts on Facebook and how she decorated people’s pictures for their birthday. Michelle had such a big heart, so full of love and so many fun memories of her.
Michelle will forever be loved and missed by all that knew her.
We will be celebrating her life on June 19, 2021, 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 525 Railroad Dr., Elk River, MN 55330. Please bring any great memories and pictures you have to share of Michelle.
