When spring planted vegetable crops are passing their prime, there may still be time for another crop with succession planting. The goal is to get cool season crops up and growing during the heat of summer, to produce an edible crop before the ground freezes. Below are some tips for greater success.
1. Have seeds on hand. Many stores sell seeds in the spring, but by mid-summer, the racks are gone. (Many mail order catalogs are still active and some have reduced shipping fees for seed only orders).
2. Reduce the heat. Burlap, cheesecloth, window sheers, or mosquito netting attached to some sticks, will break the intensity of the sun until the plants are established and temperatures start to cool.
3. Row covers or insect mesh applied at planting time can help keep digging rodents from exposing the seed, and ward off hungry insects, such as flea beetles, cabbage worms, and grasshoppers.
4. Mulch the ground as seeds emerge to hold in moisture. Add more mulch as temperatures cool to keep the ground from freezing a little longer.
5. Compost or fertilizer may be needed, depending on what you applied in spring and what those crops used up.
6. Where are you in the calendar? Pick crops for the time that you have available. Remember, cooling temperatures and reduced sunlight levels slow growth and can add 2-3 weeks to maturity dates in fall.
Let’s look at some examples. Bush beans are pretty quick, but are very frost tender, so they need to be planted no later than early July. Carrots take longer to grow and develop sweetness, but are frost hardy, so they can keep growing weeks longer. But peas are not a great choice for us in the fall, as the seedlings are frost hardy but the pods are not.
Greater chances for success can be had by planting cool weather crops that can be eaten at their “baby” stage, such as lettuce, arugula, beets, beet greens, turnips, Asian greens, radishes, and kohlrabi. Some of these vegetables, like swiss chard, leaf lettuce, and kohlrabi, will come through a light frost. While beets, spinach, and parsley tolerate the upper 20-degree range. The hardiest are kale and collards which are rated at 20 degrees.
My favorite fall succession crop is spinach. I always keep spinach seed refrigerated to avoid it going dormant in summer’s heat. I direct seed it August 1-10, usually where onions and garlic have recently been harvested. The same spinach that bolts so easily in spring, will keep going in the fall until the ground freezes it in place.
Online information for Minnesota can be found at https://extension.umn.edu/planting...growing.../planting-vegetables- midsummer-fall-harvest.
