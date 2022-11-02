A new boutique, Midwest Charm, has taken up residence in Pine City and has opened this summer. The store is owned by Sondra Grandy and is filled with refinished furniture, repurposed collectibles and home decor. Beyond the repurposed collectibles and decor, handmade gifts and a paint line are carried as well. 

