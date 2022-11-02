A new boutique, Midwest Charm, has taken up residence in Pine City and has opened this summer. The store is owned by Sondra Grandy and is filled with refinished furniture, repurposed collectibles and home decor. Beyond the repurposed collectibles and decor, handmade gifts and a paint line are carried as well.
At the back of the shop lies Up North Sports Cards & Collectibles which is owned by Sondra’s husband, Todd, and their son, Augustine (Auggie), who mainly runs the shop. The store mostly carries single cards, supplies and some fun collectibles. The shop carries mostly sports related cards and collectibles but also has comics and pop figures too. The store operates year round, buys, sells, trades and consigns.
Sondra was excited to come “back home” as she grew up in the Rush City area. The family moved to Arizona in 1998 until 2018 when they moved back to Minnesota, most recently Pine City. “Most people ask why we moved back,” said Sondra. “There are a few answers to that, mainly because of family. Our kids didn’t know their cousins, my husband’s mother was ill at the time and well, it’s hot in Arizona. It was just time to come home.”
Sondra has been refinishing furniture and home decor for over eight years. While living in Arizona, her business was called “SMG Designs,” but she changed the name to “Midwest Charm” after moving back to Minnesota. Beyond the storefront, Sondra has consigned pieces in other stores and has attended shows with her products.
She is grateful to have found the Pine City Main Street location. The extra rooms offered the “perfect place” to house the Up North Sports Cards & Collectibles, which her husband and son grew together and now sell their products online in addition to selling at the store.
When asked about what made her want to open the business, Sondra said she has always been “crafty” and has pursued many outlets including making lampwork beads. Sondra and Todd owned a small retail shipping and packing store that worked closely with the galleries and stores in Sedona, Ariz. Owning that business taught them a lot, she added.
“Painting, whether it’s walls in a home or furniture, has always been a great way for me to relax and de-stress,” noted Sondra. “I have mostly been a stay-at-home mom due to having a child with special needs. Painting and repurposing furniture and home decor gave us an extra income while still being able to transport kids to sports, therapies, appointments, and more.”
As for the cards and collectibles business, Auggie added, “For us, it was time to grow and expand. What we were doing was more than just collecting. We wanted to bring an option for people in this area that love cards like we do to have a place to go.”
When asked what she has enjoyed most so far in owning a business, Sondra responded, “I enjoy sharing my passion for painting, antiques and vintage things with customers. I love seeing how I can transform a piece. Sometimes the before and after pictures are just … wow!”
Auggie said that he enjoys being able to share and spread the passion of collecting and sports to others, especially kids.
For future plans, Sondra said she plans to add some workshops/classes and “make & take” opportunities, whether that is “part of a group or someone who just wants to sit and paint something cute.” The make & take sessions may include groups coming in to do a project such as a porch sign, a round door sign or smaller holiday specific projects like ornaments. “We also hope to have small home decor pieces that one can purchase and paint here as well,” she said. “We would love to eventually have a larger space for more group activities and possibly adding some vendors.”
Auggie said for his card shop, “We plan to start offering open trade events where people can bring in their cards and trade with each other. It would be great to be able to host a card show down the road too. We plan to expand our packs and boxes of cards that we carry as well.”
Midwest Charm is located at 235 Main St. S. in Pine City and can be contacted at (320) 390-2640 or via email at midwestcharm10@gmail.com. Their website is https://www.midwestcharm.co, and they can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays and are open Wednesday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during flea market season and from 4-7 p.m. in the winter), Thursday and Friday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.). Up North Sports Cards & Collectibles can be reached via email at upnorthsportscards33@gmail.com and can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“I love getting to know the people here in Pine City and learning more about the community,” said Sondra. “I absolutely love our little main street and the street in front of the park. I am enjoying watching our community grow and expand. And it is absolutely amazing that we get to live here as well!”
