Mildred Johnson

Millie Johnson of Rush City passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Scandia Senior Care in Proctor at the age of 100 years, 10 months and 29 days.
Mildred Cecelia Shatava was born Dec. 19, 1920 to Joseph and Bessie (Kudej) Shatava in Chengwatana Township, Pine County. Millie grew up on the family farm and attended local country schools. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. In 1938, she graduated from Pine City High School and began working at Challeen’s Fairway Store. She left for the big city to work at Wards in the mailing department. When World War II began she went to work at the Twin City Arsenal.
Millie met Leo Johnson and they were married on June 23, 1943. She continued to work outside the home until they moved to Rush City in 1947. In Rush City Leo started a gas station and also did auto repair; Millie did the book work. Millie enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and being with her family members at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a member of the Women’s Club and the Red Hatters. She especially loved her family and time spent with them was always very precious to her.
Millie is survived by her children Darrell (Sue) Johnson of Rush City, Deb (John) Bryse of North Branch; grandchildren Kelly (Sarah) Dusek, Kendra Bryse, Jill Bryse, Stacey Guse, Kristy (Tim) Cram; great-grandchildren Hannah Dusek, Isabella Guse, Colin Guse, Grace, Audrey, Noah, Josiah, Jacoby Cram; sister Carolyn Kazda of Pine City; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Bessie Shatava; husband Leo Johnson; siblings Frances Peterson, Mary (Nick) Bever, Joseph (Violet) Shatava, Charles (Frances) Shatava, Frank Shatava, Henry (Margaret) Shatava, Rose Shatava, Agnes (Stanley) Matkovich, Gust (Alice) Shatava, Leonard Kazda.
Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger and Monsignor Aleksander Suchan con-celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Millie: 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
