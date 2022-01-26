When out and about, I get asked, with genuine concern being seen on the person’s face, about how this school year is going and how I’m doing. All one needs to do is turn on some news source, TV, radio, social media and the struggles facing schools swarm us like mosquitoes on a summer’s day. Yes, there indeed are many struggles, and I don’t dismiss or downplay them; rather my response to these struggles is to turn to last school year’s start of school and last day of school themes. My staff and students know I’m a “theme kind of principal.”
When faced with the planning for last school year, I turned to the book “The Mind Connection: How the Thoughts You Choose Affect Your Mood, Behavior, and Decisions.” This book explores the power of positive thinking and the undeniable connection between the mind, mouth, moods, and attitudes. I knew I needed to embrace the year and take charge of what I could control when so much was out of my control and so began my view of the year being an adventure. Adventure: an unusual and exciting, typically hazardous, experience or activity.
Hmmm, that sounded kind of fitting for the year we were about to embark on. With that as my foundation, our theme last year “Adventure Awaits” consisted of climbing the mountain to get to the top to see the beautiful views and the analogy of a coffee bean. Knowing everything can’t be seen through rose colored glasses or be all rainbows and puppies, I looked to the symbolism of the cactus recognizing there is realness in our emotion of what we were going to be experiencing. A cactus has strength in the harshest of conditions and weathers all kinds of storms. I used this as a metaphor knowing my staff and I might feel prickly when we felt overwhelmed or frustrated, a feeling that’s OKAY. And those of us around our prickly feeling peers, helped each other see the beauty, as even the prickliest of cacti produces a beautiful flower. As we wrapped up the year, the task at hand was for staff and students to reflect on the year and the silver linings that were there. A silver lining means to be optimistic as even difficult times will lead to better days. Difficult times are like dark clouds that pass overhead and block the sun. When we look more closely at the edges of every cloud we can see the sun shining there like a silver lining.
Fast forward to this year. Little did anyone know this current year would prove to be much more challenging for many of the reasons you hear about. It would be easy to get swallowed up in all of the struggles and the good that is happening layered over. Yet I choose to turn to what I learned last school year. An excerpt from the book “The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change” states that “Life is often difficult. It can be harsh, stressful, and feel like a pot of boiling hot water. The environments we find ourselves in can change, weaken, or harden us and test who we truly are. We can be like the carrot that weakens in the pot or like the egg that hardens us or we can be like the coffee bean and discover the power inside us to transform our environment.”
In true leadership fashion, I near the end of my writing with my “why?” Why would my first community column experience be about mindset, coffee beans and silver linings? In these times of challenges facing us – our schools, our community, our state, our nation, our world – I hope you too tap into the power of one’s mindset, smell coffee beans and make the situation you are in better, and look up at those dark clouds and take notice of the silver linings.
Our theme this year is “Game On, Same Sport New Season #OneTeamOneDream.” Knowing we had the task of educating kids at hand, we set a theme to take the year head on as OneTeam.
My team – our community’s team of educators – is the Super Bowl Team, the Stanley Cup Team, the NBA Finals Team, the World Series Team ... they are the best! No matter how difficult things are, our (your) PCE educators arrive each day for our and your students. If you haven’t, please extend grace, have an attitude of gratitude and say “thank you, you are appreciated” to our teachers. I am beyond proud of them!
Stephanie Lorsung is the Pine City Elementary principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.