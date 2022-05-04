press release
pine county health & human services
Kanabec County Community Health, Pine County Public Health, and Mille Lacs County Community Health are dedicated to improving the health of residents.
One way to learn about the needs of individuals living in the community is to gather feedback. The data from the community health survey will assist with the completion of an in-depth community health assessment.
By completing this survey, your household will make a valuable contribution to improving the health of people living in your community.
The survey is set to go out to 1600 randomly selected households in each Kanabec, Pine, and Mille Lacs Counties within the next few weeks.
If you receive a survey, please take the time to fill it out. All responses will be confidential, and participation is voluntary.
By filling out the survey, you will be eligible for an entry into a drawing for a $50 grocery gift card.
The survey is primarily funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).
If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Lori Swanson, toll-free, at 1-877-289-5495.
