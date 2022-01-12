Minnesota’s New Year resolutions

A new year means new laws and regulations go into effect here in Minnesota. These laws were sponsored and passed during the 2021 Minnesota Legislative sessions. Some of the new laws introduced have new benefits, protections and procedures for Minnesotans in a number of areas.
Changes to Medical Assistance in Minnesota have gone into effect. Now 90-day supplies of certain prescription medications can be dispensed under Medical Assistance and coverage of enhanced asthma care has been added. Rates have increased, for prescription drugs, by 29 cents and by 5% on fees related to substance use disorder treatments. The formula for calculating the allocation of funds to counties for Medical Assistance has been modified. Additionally, processes have been established for homeless youth to obtain birth records and to be issued state identification cards without fees. The previous limits on opioid screenings have been repealed and now must be covered by Medical Assistance as well.
The Legislature has also made changes to property forfeitures related to criminal activity. A vehicle is no longer subject to forfeiture if the driver fails to appear in court, but it is subject to forfeiture if it was used in the transportation of controlled substances of value over $100, intended for sale or distribution. The notice of forfeiture now must be issued to a person – not necessarily the driver – who has an ownership interest. This gives them an opportunity to submit an innocent owner claim. Forfeitures related to DWI incidents can be avoided now if the driver submits to having a breathalyzer installed with the ignition. In controlled substance related offenses, otherwise exempt properties from forfeiture are no longer exempt if there is cause to believe they are proceeds from the offense, as well as believed proceeds totaling $1500 or precious metals and stones from controlled substance related offenses. The new law also identifies new ways law enforcement can use forfeiture obtained money.
A few changes were made to election campaign finance law. These changes mostly included adding and expanding definitions to more concretely reflect and cover the broadened jurisdictions and smaller offices. One larger change introduces campaign finance reporting requirements for metro districts.
New laws have expanded access to state parks for federally recognized tribes in Minnesota. Previously, only sacred sites could be accessed freely but now the DNR will issue an annual state park permit free of charge. They will also issue free day passes for those who do not own a vehicle. As usual, permits are only valid if they are displayed on a vehicle owned and used by the same person the permit is issued to.
Protections have been added for pregnant workers at employers with 15 or more employees. Employers must provide reasonable accommodations to an employee for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth, granted it doesn’t result in undue hardship to the employer. This means that pregnant workers are protected starting immediately after employment and don’t have to wait for any period for other protections to take effect. Examples the new law outlines are that employers cannot dock pay for increased restroom breaks or lactation requirements.
Finally, changes have been made to drivers license suspensions. A person’s driver license can no longer be suspended if they do not pay citations, fail to appear in court for those citations, or for petty misdemeanors. Included in the same law is the creation of special Minnesota licence plate groups and new manufacturing requirements for electric bicycles.
A full list of all laws passed in the 2021 Legislature sessions can be found at www.house.mn/newlaws/#/search/2021
