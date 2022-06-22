Anyone with a 2022 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special Twins ticket offer.
The Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The upcoming Minnesota DNR Days partnership games at Target Field in Minneapolis are:
• Saturday, June 25, vs. the Colorado Rockies at 6:15 p.m.
• Sunday, July 3, vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs. the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.
License holders can purchase a reserved game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. All ticket holders under this partnership will pick up their cap at the game. Instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days page (mndnr.gov/Twins).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.