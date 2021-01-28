MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Committee of the Whole
Strategic Planning
Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 9:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Commissioner Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Review Progress on 2020 Goals
Commissioners reviewed 2020 priorities/goals and accomplishments.
Assessing
Wetland Bank
Outdoor Recreation
Space Planning and Facilities
Sales Tax for Transportation
Legislative Issues
Merit System/HR Management
2. Department Presentations
The following department representatives provided an overview of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats and Priorities for their departments:
Administration David Minke
Human Resources Jackie Koivisto
Information Technology Ryan Findell
Probation Terry Fawcett
Health and Human Services Becky Foss
County Attorney Reese Frederickson
County Sheriff Jeff Nelson
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 12:50 p.m.
The board reconvened at 1:18 p.m.
Overview of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats and Priorities continued:
Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
Highway/Public Works Mark LeBrun
3. Brainstorm Strategic Issues for 2021
The commissioners identified the following issues for consideration:
Broadband Access
Wetland Bank Development
Economic Development
County Attorney Office Workload
Sales Tax for Transportation
Sheriff’s Office Staffing
Solid Waste/Dumping
Outdoor Recreation/Trails
Re-establish Local Government Officials meetings (when possible)
Outdoor Recreation
4. Rank Strategic Issues/Develop Goal Statements
The following items were identified as priorities for 2021:
Economic Development
Broadband
County Attorney Office workload
Commissioners will continue to identify and refine priorities and goals throughout the year.
5. Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, 2021
