MINUTES OF

PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Special Meeting – Committee of the Whole

Strategic Planning

Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 9:00 a.m.

North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota

Commissioner Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. 

Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig.  Also present was County Administrator David Minke.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said.

1. Review Progress on 2020 Goals

Commissioners reviewed 2020 priorities/goals and accomplishments.

Assessing

Wetland Bank

Outdoor Recreation

Space Planning and Facilities

Sales Tax for Transportation

Legislative Issues

Merit System/HR Management

2. Department Presentations

The following department representatives provided an overview of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats and Priorities for their departments:

Administration David Minke

Human Resources Jackie Koivisto

Information Technology Ryan Findell

Probation Terry Fawcett

Health and Human Services Becky Foss

County Attorney Reese Frederickson

County Sheriff Jeff Nelson

Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 12:50 p.m.

The board reconvened at 1:18 p.m.

Overview of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats and Priorities continued:

Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder

Highway/Public Works Mark LeBrun

3. Brainstorm Strategic Issues for 2021

The commissioners identified the following issues for consideration:

Broadband Access

Wetland Bank Development

Economic Development

County Attorney Office Workload

Sales Tax for Transportation

Sheriff’s Office Staffing

Solid Waste/Dumping

Outdoor Recreation/Trails

Re-establish Local Government Officials meetings (when possible)

Outdoor Recreation

4. Rank Strategic Issues/Develop Goal Statements

The following items were identified as priorities for 2021:

Economic Development

Broadband

County Attorney Office workload

Commissioners will continue to identify and refine priorities and goals throughout the year.

5. Adjourn

With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.  

Stephen M. Hallan, Chair

Pine County Board of Commissioners

David J. Minke, County Administrator

Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 28, 2021

