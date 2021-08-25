The Vikings are off to a rough start in the preseason. It looks like another up-and-down year, and a long season for us hapless fans watching from our TV sets or in the stands at their Minneapolis stadium.
I have only been to the new US Bank Stadium one time. Just one time. But that one time was pretty darn memorable – and I might have even learned something.
It was Jan. 14, 2018. The Vikings were going to play the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. I was planning to watch the game at home. My wife Heidi – beautiful, crafty angel that she is – had other ideas.
A breakfast turned into an early birthday party, my present was a ticket, and suddenly she and I were going to see Mike Zimmer and his improbable Vikings squad, with a best-in-league defense and a Bad News Bears kind of offense – a bunch of players who had never been together until that season, but who were somehow wrangling out victory after victory.
I was crazy, crazy excited. But also nervous.
Now, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you this, but I have been to one other Vikings playoff game. My sister and I were at that Jan. 17 game back in 1999 at the Metrodome against the Falcons. You know the one. Randy Moss’s rookie season. The season where the Vikings had the greatest offense in the history of the league. The season where they had only lost one regular season game, and they were one game away from the Superbowl, if only their kicker – who had not missed a kick all season – could hit just one more field goal.
Our seats back in 1999 were in the end zone behind those field goal crossbars, and we watched as the kick and the season veered off into infamy. And when the Falcons scored to win the game – well, you never heard 60,000 people get so quiet so fast.
So, Heidi and I went to the new stadium and made a bunch of kidding-not-kidding jokes about how our taxes were paying for it so our tickets should have been free. Then we made friends with our seat-neighbors, and even ran into a couple of folks from right here in Pine City, because it’s a small world.
The Vikings took a commanding lead, and we were ecstatic. But the Saints hung in there and kept chipping away, chipping away. It started to get close. Then very close. Then they took the lead – then we took the lead – then they kicked a field goal to take the lead again. It was the end of the fourth quarter, and it was 24 to 23.
It just had that feeling of inevitability. If you’re a Vikings fan – and lord bless you if you aren’t but have still read this far – you know what it feels like. This is the team that folds, that collapses, that squanders; that by luck, incompetence or cruel fate finds a way to lose. The philosophers call it the cycle of eternal recurrence, and this was simply another round of the stupid, stupid Vikings doing what they always do.
Some people actually left. Most of us didn’t. Because when you’re a fan, even when the worst seems inevitable, you have to hang on. You may not believe, but you still cheer on your team and hope.
You know the next part, because you’ll never forget it. Ten seconds on the clock. Long snap to quarterback Case Keenum.
Here’s the call from Vikings broadcast legend Paul Allen at that moment:
“Vikings at their own 39, it’s third down.
Three receivers right, Thielen left, Marshon Lattimore 12 yards from Adam…
Case on the deep drop, steps up in the pocket, he’ll fire to the right SIDE,
CAUGHT BY DIGGS! He got loose! At the thirty!
Ten!
TOUCHDOWN!
Are you kidding me?!
It’s a Minneapolis Miracle!
Stefon Diggs!
And the Minnesota Vikings have walked off on the New Orleans Saints! It’s a 61-yard Minneapolis Miracle!”
In the stands, joyful insanity. Everyone was hugging everyone and screaming at the top of their lungs. We were high-fiving dozens of strangers as we made our way out of the stadium, happy and stunned, floating on a cloud all the way back to Pine City.
Now, they were still the Vikings, so they lost the next week to the Eagles. But you know what? It still doesn’t take away from that astonishing, larger-than-life moment.
I don’t know what’s going to happen this season. I think the odds are pretty heavily against the Vikings making a run deep into the playoffs. But I also know this: Miracles can happen.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
