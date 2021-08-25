“Miss you, Danny”

It has been 11 years since Pine City High School graduate and U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder died in the line of duty in Afghanistan, but his memory still shines bright for those who knew him and honor his legacy.
Master Sergeant Fedder was a 16-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was the recipient of many military awards, including the Purple Heart, two Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medals and a Joint Service Achievement Medal. He was also posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with combat distinguishing device for heroic actions.
“Dan was a mentor and a leader,” said Chief Warrant Officer John Hermann, operations officer, 1st EOD Company. “Everyone had admiration for him and his dedication to his community and the Marine Corps.”
Fedder was an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist, and his life was cut short at age 34 when he was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Aug. 27, 2010.
