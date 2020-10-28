A search for a missing 80-year-old woman with dementia came to a tragic end when her body was found just north of Cambridge the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 26.
Andrea “Andi” Nyberg first went missing the evening of Friday, October 23.
According to Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith, Nyberg and her husband are from Elk River and were visiting a property in Brunswick. Nyberg, who had dementia and did not drive, allegedly drove away in the car.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office and KCSO Reserves drove the county’s southernmost six townships road by road searching for her and enlisted an air search team. There were several possible sightings of her including one as far south as Hudson, Iowa — but they weren’t accurate.
“We had a lot of dead ends from the start,” said Smith. “We really had no credible sightings to know which way she went.”
She was found deceased in her vehicle Monday afternoon. Smith said it appears her car went off the road and went airborne into an unharvested cornfield. The vehicle landed well off the roadway, making it difficult to find. The crash occurred near 343rd Ave NE and Jamestown St. NE just north of Cambridge.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office released a statement thanking those who helped search for her. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nyberg family during this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone that helped search for Andi since her disappearance. The number of volunteers that came out to help was simply amazing. Special thanks to United Legacy for their resources and the support they provided the Nyberg family.”
A death investigation is underway with Kanabec County and the MN BCA assisting the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
