MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by Mission Creek Township for the Presidential Primary Election on August 11, 2020, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.