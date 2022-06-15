Driving south on Hwy 83 this evening, I found myself in the midst of the beautiful sand hills of North Central Nebraska. The sand hills of this area cover an area of several hundred square miles, and lie as a great barrier between the states of South Dakota to the north and Nebraska to the south.
For mile after mile, you encounter one rolling hill after another. The difference in height between the tops of many of the hills above, and the valleys below, may only be twenty to thirty feet at times. Contrasting with the sandy brown color of the hills is the deep green of the scrub brush which sparsely covers this land.
Occasionally, as one drives along the roads of this area, and comes over the crest of the hill they have climbed, one might find a beautiful reed filled lake below. Dependent upon which time of the year you might be traveling, the lake may be covered with the migratory waterfowl which annually will pass this way as they travel to the south in the fall, or back to the north in the spring. The beautiful mule deer are a constant sight along this road, as are the many smaller animals that call the sand hills of Nebraska their home.
The time was about six o’clock in the evening, about a half hour before sunset. Just three hours earlier, I had departed south-central South Dakota, and before this trip would be over, this truck would be stopping in southern Colorado. For many, this drive might be described as being boring at best. However, the treat which was to be mine tonight, would be life-changing.
As I gazed out the driver’s window, the prairie grasslands were illuminated by the glow of the late afternoon sun. Because of this glow, the grasses of the Nebraska sand-hills appeared to be a sea of waving white tassels, being briskly blown by the breeze which was moving over the land.
Though there were many times this trip had been made when the land was covered white with snow, tonight, not a speck of snow could be seen. It was only the tops of the blowing grasses which appeared to be covered in white. Curious, as to whether this was a different type of crop or vegetation than what I had seen before, I gazed over to my right, towards the direction of the setting sun. To the west of my vehicle were the usual browns and tans of the dried out prairie lands of which I was so familiar. Looking to the left; waves of white, blowing in the wind. Looking to my right; dried barren wasteland.
As I thought about the scene which I was looking upon this night, I couldn’t help but consider the way in which Jesus consistently looked at the people who might have come across His path. When the teachers and Pharisees of Jesus’ day brought a woman to Jesus whom they claimed to have caught in the act of adultery, these leaders, who opposed all that Jesus stood for, looked at this woman as a disposable or wasted entity. However, through the eyes of Jesus, as He considered that she was a person He himself had created in the image of God, He had compassion for her as He said, “Has no one condemned you? ... Then neither do I condemn you ... Go and leave your life of sin.” (John 8:10-11)
Likewise, in Luke, we are told of an encounter which Jesus had with a group of men who had leprosy. These men knew what it was like to be outcasts in the cities and towns of which they lived. They were required to announce to all whom they approached that they were afflicted with this disease. To the world around them, they were to be isolated and rejected.
Yet, when the path which Jesus the Christ took, collided with the path which this group was taking, instead of rejecting this group of men as being a wasted and barren segment of society, He showed love and compassion to them.
“When he saw them, he said, ‘Go, show yourselves to the priests.’ And as they went, they were cleansed.” (Luke 17:14, NIV) When the very Son of God chooses to look past the sins and difficulties which were unquestionable in the lives of those whom He met, how can we do any less?
As I considered again the sight which now was before me, I was made aware again how God’s heart and desire is for men and women to be redeemed and come back to a saving relationship with Him. However, when I look away from the Son’s (sun’s) perspective, I see barrenness and waste-land.
Is the reason why we fail to have a heart and a longing for lost souls because we fail to look at them from the perspective of a Son who loved them enough that He willingly went to the cross to die for them, even as he did for us? Have we lost the Son’s perspective and have chosen instead to look the other way, viewing the same situation as hopeless and lost and wasted? Have we lost our perspective? We know what His perspective is. “Do you not say, ‘Four months more and then the harvest?’ I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest…!” (John 4:35, NIV) What perspective is ours?
Jack Droste is the pastor at Henriette Free Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.