With the COVID-19 numbers rising, reports of hospitals being overwhelmed and people becoming very ill or dying from the virus, the CDC and local hospitals recommend getting vaccinated.
However, for those who are unvaccinated and contract COVID-19, there may be some resources available.
Gov. Walz announced in early December that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and M Health Fairview are expanding access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.
“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve worked hard to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans at every turn,” said Gov. Walz. “That’s why we’re working to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments for Minnesotans, strengthening our efforts to get Minnesotans across the state the resources they need to fight this virus.”
“We are working to ensure each and every Minnesotan, in every community, has fair and equitable access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments. This treatment is so important and made all the difference to alleviate my symptoms when I contracted COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “While this therapy has saved lives, it is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. We continue to urge Minnesotans to roll up their sleeves and get their shot to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at these clinics and other locations by using the state’s online tool, the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform (MNRAP). These sites are not open to walk-in appointments.
COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment can help qualifying patients get better faster. It is an outpatient treatment for patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death. Learn more at the webpage COVID-19 Medication Options.
Gov. Walz also requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the administration’s strategy of providing more COVID-19 tools to Minnesotans by vaccinating everyone who is eligible and providing life-saving treatments to those who are sick.
“We have powerful tools at our disposal to fight COVID-19: getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus, and treatments like monoclonal antibodies can help sick Minnesotans get better,” said Gov. Walz in a November press release.
Local antibody options
Welia Health’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Brian Niskanen stated that since December of 2020, Welia Health has been providing monoclonal antibody therapies to patients with COVID-19 illness. This option is available to patients who test positive for COVID-19, are not hospitalized, and who are within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
He said that patients who are 12 years and older, who weigh at least 88 pounds, and who are at a high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive monoclonal antibody treatment.
“That being said, due to the high volume of severely ill COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized and significant staffing limitations, the demand for the monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies severely outnumbers the supply of the treatment,” said Niskanen. “Therefore, Welia Health is required to work with the Department of Health to identify and prioritize those who are most at risk of serious COVID-19 complications.” He added that the staffing issues are compounding the availability as staff is currently treating patients in need.
More information about COVID-19 medication options can be found at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/meds.html.
Upcoming public health vaccination clinics
Pine County Public Health is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics. No appointments are needed. Below are the following dates, locations and times. Please call 320-591-1690 for more information.
• Mon., Dec. 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072
• Tues., Dec. 21, 2021 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Weds., Jan. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Thurs., Jan. 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North. Sandstone, MN 55072.
